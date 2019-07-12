Suspects nabbed in knife-point robbery of Pasco fruit stand

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Pasco police arrested two suspects in the June robbery of a fruit stand near Road 60 and Court Street.

Detectives chased leads that led to one man in Pasco and a second man already being held at a local jail.

Steven G. McIntyre was booked into the Franklin County jail Thursday on an investigative hold for robbery. His silver Mazda 626 was impounded pending a search warrant.

The second suspect, Douglas Gallup, 26, had previously been arrested June 27 and was being held at the Benton County jail on an unrelated matter.

Pasco is preparing paperwork to place an investigative hold for robbery.

Both men were in custody Friday morning.

The victims told officers a tall man in his 20s brandished a knife during the June 16 incident and took cash from a small stand selling cherries in western Pasco.

The man jumped into the passenger seat of a light-colored sedan that drove away on Road 60 toward Sylvester Street.

Police identified the suspects after finding a car that matched the description about 20 days later. Officer Mario Becho and Detective Julie Lee conducted the follow-up investigation.