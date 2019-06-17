Brazen robber uses a knife to hold up a Pasco fruit stand midday

A Pasco produce stand was robbed at knifepoint just before noon Monday.

A man in his 20s brandished the knife and took cash from the small stand near Road 60 and Court Street that was selling cherries, said Pasco police.

The robber jumped into the front passenger seat of a small, light-colored sedan that was headed south on Road 60 toward Sylvester Street, said police.

The robber was described as tall and wearing a blue hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.