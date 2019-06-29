Attacker shot 5 times with pellet gun, then clubbed before letting go of Finley man

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

When deputies drove up to a Finley home around midnight Saturday, they found a bloody man walking away.

Cody Myers, 33, was bleeding from his head where someone clubbed him twice with a pellet gun. This came after the man, who was defending his friend, shot Myers five times in the legs and buttocks, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.





Myers had walked into the home near the corner of Dague Road and Bowles Road and began attacking the homeowner. It’s not clear what started the attack, but the two men know each other.

Another man inside the house grabbed a pellet rifle and shot Myers several times, trying to get him to stop. When that didn’t work, he hit Myers in the head before he let go.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Myers was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Benton County jail for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Myers has a history of violent outbursts, About two months ago, he threatened several people on Date Street, including chasing a man into his house, and other people into their cars.

Police needed to use a Taser to subdue him, after he punched officer. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.