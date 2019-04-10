Police use Taser to subdue man allegedly threatening people in Finley neighborhood

Tasers: How safe are they? The answer may surprise you Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool.

A man’s violent behavior in Finley ended Tuesday when police used a Taser to incapacitate him.

Cody Myers, 33, threatened people on the 1400 block of Date Street around 2:30 p.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. He chased a man to his home and tried to break in to attack him, deputies said. Others ran away or locked themselves in a car.

While it’s not clear what triggered Myers to lash out, he does have a history of outbursts that required law enforcement contact, sheriff’s deputies said.

Witnesses said he was yelling, threatening to kill people and punching a camper window, according to deputies.

When deputies and Kennewick police officers arrived on the scene, Myers continued with his violent behavior. He punched officers, and they eventually used a Taser to get him under control, authorities reported.

Myers was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, third-degree assault and felony harassment.



