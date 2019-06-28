Pasco businessman was shot in the head and killed. Shooter says it was self-defense

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 61-year-old Roosevelt, Wash., man was defending himself when he shot and killed a Pasco businessman, prosecutors say.

Charges haven’t been filed against Mark Lessly Allen, 61, after an investigation showed Allen could make a strong argument that he was acting in self-defense during a fight with 59-year-old John Roger (JR) Swigart, Klickitat County Prosecutor David Quesnel said.

"Therefore, it is not appropriate to file criminal charges," he said. "Once the investigation is complete, there will be a thorough examination of the evidence and a final decision as to what charges, if any, should be filed."





Swigart, 59, owned JR Swigart Commercial Roofing Systems in Pasco and owned property in Bickleton, Wash., in the area of Jensen Quarry Road.

At one point, Swigart and Allen were friends, but property disputes soured the relationship between the men, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Deputy Erik Anderson wrote in court records.

The feud reached the point where the county sheriff suggested the two men get court orders against each other, but they chose not to.

Property owners in the area had started a civil lawsuit against Allen, and both men frequently complained about each other to the county sheriff, Anderson said.

A deadly fight outside a pickup

The sour relationship took a deadly turn on June 16 when Swigart, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s sister left his cabin around 2:30 p.m. The two women took one car and he followed them in his pickup.

While they were heading south on Jensen Quarry Road, Allen came north. He passed the two women before meeting the other man in the middle of the northbound lane. They stepped out of their trucks, and within seconds they started fighting.

During the struggle, Allen got to his pickup and reached inside for a .40-caliber pistol. The two women said he fired multiple times before the two men ended up in the grass next to the road. Then Allen aimed the gun over his shoulder and fired, hitting Swigart in the head.

Allen told investigators he tried firing the pistol to scare off Swigart, but when they fell into the grass, Swigart got his hands around the Allen’s neck. Then, Allen said, he heard Swigart threaten to kill him. He was starting to black out when he shot and killed Swigart, he told authorities.

"Allen intended to shoot Swigart in the shoulder, but the bullet hit Swigart in the head," Anderson said. "Allen claimed that he did not want to shoot Swigart, but felt he had no choice once he believed he was about to lose consciousness."





Allen did have a bloody nose and slight discoloration on the back of his head and around his neck. Investigators found several bullet casings in the area.

While Allen was arrested shortly after the shooting, he was later released from jail.