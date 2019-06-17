Pasco man shot dead in Klickitat County

A Pasco man was shot and killed in a fight Sunday afternoon near Bickleton, Wash.

John Roger Swigart, 59, of Pasco, and Mark Lessly Allen, 61, of Roosevelt, Wash., were fighting, according to the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight ended with Swigart being shot about 2:30 p.m, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred about two miles north of Bickleton on Jenson Quarry Road.

Allen was taken to the Klickitat County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said no further information would be released until the death investigation is completed and submitted to the county prosecutor to determine charges.

Swigart owned JR Swigart Commercial Roofing Systems in Pasco. According to Swigart’s Facebook page he attended Sunnyside High School.