A serial burglar skipped court a year ago, then led cops on a chase into 2 counties Sunday

Ricky L. Corby, pictured in February 2018, was arrested Sunday night after leading Prosser police on a half-hour chase through parts of Benton and Yakima counties.

A serial burglar who skipped out on his sentencing a year ago was arrested Sunday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through parts of two counties.

A half hour into the chase, Ricky L. Corby called 911 and agreed to turn himself in after driving over a spike strip set out by deputies, according to a Prosser police news release.

Corby, 41, returned to the Prosser rest area along Interstate 82 to meet up with officers. It’s the same spot where the chase began, the news release said.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Corby also was wanted on warrants for three Benton County Superior Court cases and one Benton County District Court case.

He had failed to appear in early April 2018 at his sentencing for two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and three counts of second-degree burglary.

Sold loot for drugs and cash

Corby was one of two Tri-City men charged with breaking into a number of homes and businesses in the summer of 2017, and selling the loot for drugs and cash.

He lived in Pasco at the time.

A Prosser officer on patrol at 10:30 p.m. Sunday tried to stop Corby’s vehicle after discovering he had multiple felony arrest warrants.

Corby ignored the patrol car’s emergency lights and drove off north on Gap Road, failing to stop for the stop sign at Gap and Johnson roads, the news release said.

Officers followed Corby as he reportedly drove through Benton and Yakima counties. Prosser was helped by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and Grandview and Sunnyside police.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies assisted with setting out a spike strip to stop Ricky L. Corby, who allegedly led Prosser police on a half-hour chase through parts of Benton and Yakima counties. Benton County Sheriff's Office

As his tires started to go flat after driving over the spike strip, Corby reportedly called emergency dispatchers and said he was heading back to the rest area to turn himself in.

Trail of victims in Kennewick, Richland

Corby’s three felony cases involved break-ins in both Kennewick and Richland, including homeowner’s vehicles and garages and a gated community’s cabana house.

Court documents show the stolen goods included a golf bag with clubs, a purse, a gun and a leaf blower.

Corby told investigators he would drop off a partner to rummage around for items, then leave and wait for a text to return, documents said.

The duo also climbed through the shared ceiling of an office complex and stole electronics, computer equipment and credit cards.

Corby pleaded guilty to all three cases in February 2018. His criminal history includes malicious mischief, residential burglaries and multiple methamphetamine possessions.