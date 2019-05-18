Dead body found floating in the Yakima River in Richland

Law enforcement officials investigate an area of the Yakima River where a dead body was reportedly found on Saturday afternoon. Tri-City Herald

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said that a deceased man’s body has been found in the Yakima River.

Kayakers called 911 shortly after noon Saturday to report they had seen what they believed to be a dead body floating in the river.

Law enforcement responded to an area near Interstate 182 and Highway 240, also known as the Bypass Highway, just north of Aaron Drive, to search for the body.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher confirmed that crews have recovered a body, but no further details or identification of the man were available by 2:30 p.m. Coroner Bill Leach said no one from his office had been called to the scene yet.

Police indicated that they had responded to that area of the river Friday to investigate a report of a man acting strangely, but it is not known at this time whether this recovery is related to that incident.

A witness reported seeing a man in the area without a shirt on for the past couple day who allegedly confronted people along the walking path.

Richland police, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pasco Water Rescue were all involved in the search, according to a KAPP-KVEW news report.

The area has been blocked off and media has been directed to an area away from the recovery location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are known. Check back for updates.