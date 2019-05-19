Local
Body found in Yakima River in Richland identified. The investigation continues
Officers find a body near Yakima River
The body found in the Yakima River Saturday has been identified as Ryan Chapman of the Tri-Cities area.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate, but believe the 29-year-old may have died by suicide.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine how he died, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kayakers called 911 shortly after noon Saturday to report they had seen what they believed to be a body floating in the river in Richland.
Law enforcement responded to an area near Interstate 182 and Highway 240, also known as the bypass highway, just north of Aaron Drive, to begin searching.
Crews recovered a man’s body, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office notified his family.
Police reportedly responded to that area of the river Friday to investigate reports that a man was acting erratically, but it is not known whether the two incidents are related.
A witness told the Herald on Saturday that he had seen a shirtless man with a backpack in the area for a couple days who allegedly confronted people along the walking path.
