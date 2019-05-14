Tri-Cities businessman and developer, missing since Sunday morning, has been found

Elderly Tri-Cities developer found alive in field Tri-Cities developer and business man Warren Luke was found alive in a Kennewick field after being reported missing two days earlier. He suffers from dementia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-Cities developer and business man Warren Luke was found alive in a Kennewick field after being reported missing two days earlier. He suffers from dementia.

A prominent Kennewick developer and businessman was found alive after more than two days of searching.

An employee of the family business spotted Warren Luke, 82, at the bottom of a ravine near Seventh Avenue and South Huntington Place around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kennewick police said.

Luke, who suffers from dementia, was found lying in a field in the small canyon that runs between Fourth and Seventh avenues in Kennewick. While he could talk, the person who found him said Luke needed medical help.

Ambulances were called, and Luke was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be checked. He did not appear seriously hurt.

No other information about his condition was released Tuesday.

Searchers combed through the area several times before finding him Tuesday morning, said Lt. Aaron Clem.

“They don’t think he was there for very long,” he said.

Luke wandered away from his home on the 600 block of South Huntington Place sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday.





Police had been searching the central Kennewick area for two days, and family and friends also joined in the search.





People know Luke for several of his Tri-Cities developments over many years, including Marineland Village at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street and several apartment complexes.

He also bought the old theater at Richland’s Uptown Shopping Center and had a personal zoo at his home north of the Kennewick’s Fred Meyer.