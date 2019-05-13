Police still looking for missing longtime Tri-Cities businessman and developer

Warren Luke

A prominent Kennewick developer and businessman has not been found more than a day after he was reported missing.

Warren Luke, 82, was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Luke, who is diagnosed with dementia, reportedly walked away from his home on the 600 block of South Huntington Place and could not be found by family members.

Lt. Aaron Clem, spokesman for the Kennewick Police Department, said detectives were still looking Monday for Luke, who has wandered off in the past.

He is described as thin with uncombed, white hair, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

His disappearance sparked an outpouring of concern online, with friends and fans offering to form search parties.

Anyone who may have seen him should contact police dispatchers at 509-628-0333, and reference case number 19-17342.

Luke gained prominence in Kennewick for his ambitious developments, including Marineland Village at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street, for his 2006 purchase of the old theater space at Richland’s Uptown Shopping Center, and for his personal zoo, where he welcomed families and school children for years.

He put his mini zoo plans on hold in 2004 when a pair of dogs attacked and killed most of the exotic pets he had kept behind his home north of the Kennewick Fred Meyer.

His menagerie included birds, llamas and several monkjack deer, according to a Herald account at the time.

He also owned and operated Warren Luke’s Carpets behind his home in Kennewick. Luke was the developer of the Edison Bay Apartments, the complex near Marineland Village. He also built and sold Clearwater Village and the Trade Winds Apartments.