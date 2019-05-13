Meet Richland’s new top cop

Tri-City Herald file

A police chief in Texas has been picked to lead the Richland police, the city announced Monday.

New Police Chief John W. Bruce has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently leading the Frisco, Texas, police force since January 2013.

Former Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner left just over a year ago to take a job as police chief in Eugene, Oregon. Jeff Taylor has been interim police chief.

Bruce will start work in Richland as soon as next month, following completion of a routine background investigation.

“Richland is a first-class city in an area that is very desirable to me and my family,” Bruce said. “I have been impressed by the community and its police department.”

Bruce led a police department of 215 officers and 115 civilians in Frisco. He had worked for the department there since 1996.

The announcement that he was selected to lead the Richland police force said that “like Richland, the city of Frisco is a high-quality community.”

John Bruce picked in 2nd round of interviews

“I am confident that Chief Bruce’s experience and commitment will be a good match for the city of Richland,” said city manager Cindy Reents. “His understanding of police leadership and community engagement, coupled with his proven track record, will be important assets for our city for years to come.”

Bruce’s responsibilities will include directing operations at Benton County Emergency Services and participating on the city’s leadership team.

Bruce has a master’s degree in public affairs and completed the FBI National Academy. He also is an alumnus of the Leadership and Command College.

The city of Richland said it is committed to participating on professional boards and organizations. In Texas he served as an executive partner for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Bruce was picked after a second round of interviewing finalists.

His round included two other finalists, Trevor White, the administrative commander of the Kennewick Police Department, and George Delgado, director of emergency management in Des Moines, Wash., a Seattle suburb.

In the first round of interviews, Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera and then Yakima Police Chief Dominic Rizzi Jr. were finalists. Rizzi was terminated from his job in Yakima in September.

Rather than hire either of them, officials restarted the search for a Richland police chief in February.