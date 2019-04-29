These are the finalists to be Richland’s next police chief. One is from the Tri-Cities

Three finalists have been chosen to replace Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner who left for Eugene, Ore., last year. Tri-City Herald

Richland has named three men as its finalists in the search for its next police chief.

The city will introduce the candidates at a community open house, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive. .

It is the second time the city has interviewed finalists to succeed former Chief Chris Skinner, who left last year to become the police chief in Eugene, Ore.

The candidates are John Bruce, chief of police in Frisco, Texas; George Delgado, director of emergency management in Des Moines, Wash.; and Trevor White, a division commander in the Kennewick Police Department.

John Bruce

City of Richland

Bruce earned a bachelor’s in sociology and a master’s in public affairs at the University of Texas at Dallas.

He has 24 years of law enforcement and is a graduate of both the FBI National Academy and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership and Command College.

George Delgado

City of Richland

Delgado earned a bachelor’s degree in management, communications and leadership at Concordia University and a master’s in strategic leadership at Mountain State University.

He has 20 years of experience in law enforcement, serving as police chief in Des Moines, a Seattle suburb, for six years before being assigned to the emergency management post.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Trevor White

White earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University.

A Richland resident, he is the administrative commander of the Kennewick Police Department, where he oversees the budget, professional standards and accreditation.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Final interviews will be conducted after the open house. The city is being assisted in its nationwide search by Ralph Andersen & Associates.

The salary for the new chief is expected to range from $122,700 to $171,700.