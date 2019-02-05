Richland restarts police chief search

Richland is back in the hunt for a new police chief.
About five months after rejecting both finalists, the city announced it is officially restarting the search for a new person to lead the department.
Interim Police Chief Jeff Taylor has been in charge since April when Chris Skinner left to be the police chief in Eugene, Ore.
“I appreciate the commitment of Chief Taylor and his willingness to serve in the interim capacity while we navigate the recruitment process,” Richland City Manager Cindy Reents said in a news release.
Officials have been working with California-based recruitment firm Ralph Andersen and Associates after the firm’s initial five-month effort ended with city leaders rejecting both finalists — Sunnyside Chief Al Escalera and then-Yakima police Chief Dominic Rizzi Jr.
A pair of committees picked the two finalists and they were interviewed in August, but city officials announced in September they wanted to reopen the search.
They’re keeping the recruitment window open through March 18 or until they have a list of qualified candidates.
The last time the city searched for a chief was 2011, when former Chief Tony Corsi retired after a 37-year career in law enforcement.
The salary for the new chief is expected to range from $97,000 to $145,000.
