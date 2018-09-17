Finalist for Richland police chief fired from Yakima job

One of two finalists to become the Richland police chief not only did not get the Richland job, but now he’s losing his job as Yakima police chief.
Dominic Rizzi Jr. was notified Monday morning that he was being terminated as the Yakima police chief. His employment agreement requires 60 days notice before he leaves the job.
Rizzi, who has been Yakima police chief since May 2012, applied to become the Richland police chief after former Chief Chris Skinner took a job in Eugene, Ore., earlier this year.
Rizzi was named one of two finalists for the Richland job in August, but last week city officials said neither finalist would be hired.
Neither Rizzi nor the other finalist, Sunnyside Chief Al Escalera, were the right candidate for the job, said city manager Cindy Reents after scheduling interviews with them.
Ralph Andersen and Associates, a California recruiting firm, will continue to lead the search for a new Richland police chief. Earlier this year it helped narrow a field of 25 to 30 candidates to Rizzi and Escalera.
Rizzi, a longtime Chicago police officer, had been applying for other jobs for the last two years.
The Yakima city manager said Monday that it was time for new leadership in the city’s police department.
“Now is the time for that effort to move to the next level, and to accomplish that goal the department needs new ideas, fresh perspectives and a renewed sense of energy from its chief,” Moore said.
