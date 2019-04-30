Police hunting for Kennewick park shooting suspect

Tri-City Herald

Police are hunting for a SUV involved in a Monday night shooting at a Kennewick park.

A 17-year-old girl was sitting in a car with three other people at Underwood Park around 9:35 p.m. when someone opened fire, Kennewick police said.

At this point, the shooting appears to be random, said Sgt. Aaron Clem. The teens were hanging out in the park.

“There was nothing indicative that would lead us to believe that they were targeted,” he said.

Underwood Park sits across the street from the Spirit of America trail head in Zintel Canyon, near the corner of Seventh Avenue and Vancouver Street.

A teenage girl was sitting in this car with three other people when someone opened fire. Police are looking for a SUV seen fleeing the area. Kennewick Police Department

A bullet hit the girl’s arm before the teens escaped to a spot near South Vancouver Street and West Fourth Avenue.

The shooter allegedly fled in a SUV described as a 2000 to 2006 Dodge Durango that was charcoal gray or blue.

Police don’t have any more information about suspects. The investigation is ongoing.





This is the second random shooting in Kennewick in the last two days. A woman woke up to find a bullet had pierced the walls of her Cleveland Street apartment and hit her bedroom wall.

Police are looking to see if the shootings are connected, Clem said.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.

People can also contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. People can receive up to a $1,000 reward for any information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to a felony arrest.

Check back for more information.