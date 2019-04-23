He flashed two baristas. Now a Kennewick flasher exposed himself to a younger girl, police say

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Kennewick flasher who struck two coffee shops last month turned to a younger victim over the weekend and is using a different luxury car.

A 13-year-old girl told police a newer black Audi stopped next to her on Saturday near the corner of 19th Avenue and Vancouver Street. He asked the teen a lewd question, exposed himself and then drove away.





She wasn’t able to get the license plate number.

The heavyset man had brown hair tied back in a bun. Kennewick police said the description matched the suspect in a pair of similar incidents that happened last month.

In those cases, a man in his mid-20s or mid-30s approached two baristas on the same day in a white Cadillac with tinted windows. He ordered coffee and then exposed himself before driving away.

Anyone with information about either crime can call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.