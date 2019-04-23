Crime
He flashed two baristas. Now a Kennewick flasher exposed himself to a younger girl, police say
A Kennewick flasher who struck two coffee shops last month turned to a younger victim over the weekend and is using a different luxury car.
A 13-year-old girl told police a newer black Audi stopped next to her on Saturday near the corner of 19th Avenue and Vancouver Street. He asked the teen a lewd question, exposed himself and then drove away.
She wasn’t able to get the license plate number.
The heavyset man had brown hair tied back in a bun. Kennewick police said the description matched the suspect in a pair of similar incidents that happened last month.
In those cases, a man in his mid-20s or mid-30s approached two baristas on the same day in a white Cadillac with tinted windows. He ordered coffee and then exposed himself before driving away.
Anyone with information about either crime can call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
