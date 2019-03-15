Crime

Police searching for man who exposed himself to 2 Kennewick baristas

By Cameron Probert

March 15, 2019 07:14 PM

Police are looking for the man who was driving this white Cadillac up to two coffee shops Wednesday and exposed himself
Kennewick, WA

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to two Kennewick baristas.

The man was driving a white Cadillac with tinted windows when he stopped at a Clearwater Avenue coffee shop at 2 a.m. and a Columbia Center Boulevard shop at 6:35 p.m. Police said he exposed himself to the baristas and propositioned them after ordering coffee.

Both times he left before police arrived.

Police say the suspect is described as a heavyset black man in his mid-20s or mid-30s with sideburns. The four-door sedan he drove up in was a model between 2000 and 2005.

Kennewick Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333, or call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477.

People submitting tips to Crime Stoppers can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

