Police searching for man who exposed himself to 2 Kennewick baristas

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to two Kennewick baristas.
The man was driving a white Cadillac with tinted windows when he stopped at a Clearwater Avenue coffee shop at 2 a.m. and a Columbia Center Boulevard shop at 6:35 p.m. Police said he exposed himself to the baristas and propositioned them after ordering coffee.
Both times he left before police arrived.
Police say the suspect is described as a heavyset black man in his mid-20s or mid-30s with sideburns. The four-door sedan he drove up in was a model between 2000 and 2005.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333, or call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477.
People submitting tips to Crime Stoppers can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.
Comments