Crime

Pasco leaders go outside department to pick interim police chief

Pasco, WA

A former chief with a history of filling in for cities looking for a replacement will take charge of Pasco police next week.

Pasco leaders are appointing Larry Dickerson to fill the spot being left open by the retirement of Chief Bob Metzger. The chief is finishing his 44-year law enforcement career on Friday.

Since leaving the Lacey Police Department, Dickerson has filled the role of interim chief several times in Washington cities, including stints leading departments in College Place, Monroe and Mill Creek.

The Prothman Co. of Issaquah is leading the search for a new police chief. It expects to have finalists picked for the job as early as July.

The appointment isn’t a reflection on the quality of the people already in the department, City Manager Dave Zabell said.

“(The department) is operating at a high tempo with a lot on its plate,” Zabell said. “Burdening command staff with the loss of a position would put a heavy managerial burden on the deputy chief and captains.”

City leaders picked Ken Roske, a 32-year veteran, to become the department’s first deputy chief about a year ago. Metzger also told the council around the same time that the department has some “excellent staff” who could take his place when he retired.

Dickerson will be in the city Wednesday to talk with Metzger, senior staff and learn about the department. He will officially start Monday.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  

Read Next

Missing woman is believed dead. Husband and son on the run, say Franklin Co. deputies
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Missing woman is believed dead. Husband and son on the run, say Franklin Co. deputies

A missing Franklin County woman likely was murdered, say Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. Her husband and son are suspects and deputies are looking for a white Buick possibly used to hide her body.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

Kennewick Walgreens parking lot rollover crash victim’s condition updated

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service