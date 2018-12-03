Pasco police chief announces he is stepping down

Pasco police Chief Bob Metzger will retire on April 5, he announced at the Monday night City Council meeting.
Metzger is wrapping up a 44-year career in law enforcement, the last seven years as the Pasco chief.
A search for a new chief is expected to begin immediately, with the goal of having Metzger’s replacement named by the time the chief retires.
Last year Metzger told the City Council that the police department had “some excellent staff” who could take his place when he eventually retired.
A year ago Capt. Ken Roske, now a 32-year veteran of the department was named the city’s first deputy police chief.
The Pasco Police Department posted on social media that Pasco city leaders at the Monday council meeting praised Metzger’s performance.
The department quoted Mayor Matt Watkins as saying Metzger’s leadership, professional approach and Midwest sensibility had served the city well. Metzger previously served as a police chief in Michigan for 27 years.
“Bob is a professional through and through, and today we are a stronger community due to his leadership,” said city manager Dave Zabell, according to the Pasco police post.
