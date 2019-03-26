Walgreens parking lot rollover crash victim’s condition updated

A Richland man is doing better after wrecking his car on Highway 395 in the Walgreens parking lot in Kennewick.
Jaime V. Velasquez, 21, of Richland, was in satisfactory condition Tuesday after careening off the road, across a planting strip and flipping his car Sunday night.
Investigators believe he was drunk as he drove south on the highway approaching Clearwater Avenue. He missed the curve near Panda Express and jumped the curb, the Washington State Patrol said.
The 1992 Honda Civic hatchback sailed through the air, hit a lamp post and a tree before it landed upside down in the parking lot just before midnight.
Velasquez was rushed to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was in critical condition Monday.
The state patrol is citing him with DUI.
