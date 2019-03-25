Richland man critical after DUI flip into the Walgreens parking lot in Kennewick

A Richland man was critically injured when his car veered off Highway 395 in the middle of Kennewick on Sunday night, plowed across a planting strip and landed on its roof in a Walgreens parking lot.
Jaime V. Velasquez, 21, of Richland, remained Monday morning in the intensive care unit at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The Washington State Patrol said Velasquez was headed south on the highway approaching Clearwater Avenue when he missed the curve near the Panda Express.
He left the roadway and apparently became airborne, striking a lamp post and tree before his 1992 Honda Civic hatchback landed upside down in the parking lot.
The wreck happened shortly before midnight.
Velasquez will be charged with DUI, the state patrol said.
