Accused child rapist returned from Connecticut after 24 years to face charges

Rape suspect Eduardo Salgado-Martinez made his first appearance Monday in Benton County Superior Court after being arrested in Connecticut.
He’s accused, along with his brother Alejandro S. Martinez, of allegedly raping two boys in 1995.
Prosecutors requested $150,000 bail for the two charges of first-degree child rape.
His hearing was continued until April 3. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
