Crime

Accused child rapist returned from Connecticut after 24 years to face charges

By Bob Brawdy

March 25, 2019 05:22 PM

1995 child rape suspect in Benton Superior court

Child rape suspect Eduardo Salgado-Martinez makes his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court after going through extradition proceedings in Connecticut.
By
Up Next
Child rape suspect Eduardo Salgado-Martinez makes his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court after going through extradition proceedings in Connecticut.
By

Rape suspect Eduardo Salgado-Martinez made his first appearance Monday in Benton County Superior Court after being arrested in Connecticut.

He’s accused, along with his brother Alejandro S. Martinez, of allegedly raping two boys in 1995.

Prosecutors requested $150,000 bail for the two charges of first-degree child rape.

His hearing was continued until April 3. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

  Comments  