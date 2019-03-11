These former Tri-Cities brothers were teens when they allegedly raped 2 kids

Two former Tri-City brothers arrested last week in Connecticut were teenagers in 1995 when they allegedly raped two boys.
Alejandro S. Martinez and Eduardo S. Martinez had been wanted in Benton County for at least 19 years when they were picked up 2,750 miles away at their Bridgeport home.
Now locked up on $750,000 nationwide warrants, the brothers have to go through extradition proceedings in Connecticut before making their first appearances in a Kennewick courtroom.
The Norwalk Police Department and the Connecticut Department of Correction list their names as Alejandro Ocampo-Martinez and Eduardo Salgado-Martinez.
While Benton County Superior Court documents on Alejandro Martinez show a birth date that would put him make him 39, all Connecticut records show he is 40.
Eduardo Martinez is 38.
The older brother is only accused of raping one grade-school boy.
His first-degree rape of a child case was filed in 1998 after the alleged sexual abuse was disclosed to school officials.
The younger brother then was charged in 2000 with two counts of first-degree child rape for two separate boys. One boy is the same victim as his brother.
Brothers left Benton County
The Martinez brothers left the area before they could be apprehended.
Court documents show Alejandro Martinez raped the boy in fall 1995 while babysitting. He would have been 15 at the time.
When questioned by a Benton County sheriff’s detective, the suspect admitted in writing in Spanish to the incident, documents show.
Eduardo Martinez’s contact with the boys happened at separate times between August 1995 and January 1996, prosecutors said.
He was 14 at the time.
Arrested at Connecticut home
A Norwalk police detective learned this February that the brothers, both living in Bridgeport, were wanted on the Washington state cases, according to a story by The Norwalk Hour newspaper.
Their arrest warrants were only local at the time, so the detective contacted Benton County sheriff’s investigators and prosecutors and had them change it to a nationwide warrant. That was completed earlier last week.
The brothers were arrested at 7 a.m. Friday by Norwalk detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, The Hour reported.
The Benton County prosecutors could not comment Monday on the arrest or the extradition status.
