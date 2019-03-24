They accused this Tri-Cities man of theft, then kidnapped him, police say

A Tri-Cities couple allegedly kidnapped a man over a property dispute and planned to take him somewhere to kill him.
Rocco Morse jumped out of the couple’s SUV as he noticed it was slowing down, court documents said.
But in the escape attempt, he suffered a fractured skull with bleeding from the ear and a broken wrist, along with bruises and scrapes, documents said.
Marc S. White, 39, and Alecia K. Henning, 34, are charged in Benton County Superior Court for the March 12 incident in Kennewick.
The two got away that day, with Henning reportedly behind the wheel of a GMC Denali, but were arrested the next morning.
White has pleaded innocent to second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and felony harassment.
Henning has pleaded innocent to second-degree kidnapping and attempting to elude police.
They both have May 6 trial dates.
911 call for help
According to police and court documents, Morse called 911 about 1:50 p.m. to say he was being confronted by the married couple and needed help. He said he was near South Conway Place and West Fourth Avenue.
White had an active warrant at the time.
Officers found the GMC with Henning driving, and tried to stop the SUV using lights and sirens on their patrol vehicles, documents said.
It was when Henning slowed that Morse jumped from the SUV, severely injuring himself.
However, Morse later said he didn’t know police were trying to stop the SUV, he just took advantage of the slowdown because he feared the couple would carry out their threats, court documents said.
Henning refused to stop and sped away in a reckless manner, documents said.
Hit on the head with a club
The victim said White had asked him about some property, claiming Morse stole it. He then threatened to shoot Morse unless he got into the SUV, documents said.
Morse reported seeing White reach his hand into his pocket, which led the victim to believe his alleged assailant had a gun and would shoot him.
Once in the SUV, White kept questioning the victim about some stolen property. When the victim denied it, White hit him on the head with a club, court documents said.
Morse added that Henning could hear what was going on and also confronted him about the property, documents said.
He claimed that a cellphone and two bags were taken from him during the abduction.
Morse was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment.
White was arrested March 13 at the base of the blue bridge, and Henning was tracked down at her job, police said.
Henning is out of custody after posting $5,000 bail. White remains locked up on $150,000 bail.
