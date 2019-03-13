Kennewick police arrest two in alleged kidnap and assault

A 39-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday after he allegedly forced a Kennewick man into a SUV on Tuesday and attacked him.
About 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, a 41-year-old Kennewick man told police that Marc White, of Burbank, and Alecia Henning, 34, of Kennewick, were in a GMC Denali searching for him. Police were already looking for White because of an outstanding warrant, so the tip prompted officers to search for the SUV.
When detectives saw the Denali in the neighborhood of West Fourth Avenue and South Conway Street, they attempted to get the vehicle to stop.
What police didn’t know was White had already found the man who originally told police about the Denali and had allegedly forced him into the vehicle. Once inside, White assaulted the man because of a “property dispute,” Kennewick police said.
When the victim of the alleged assault noticed police following the Denali, he opened the door and jumped out.
White and Henning drove off, while the victim was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.
Criminal Apprehension Team detectives, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pasco Police Department Street Crime Unit tracked White to the base of the blue bridge Wednesday morning. He was stopped and arrested.
Henning was found at her work and arrested.
They were both booked into the Benton County jail.
White is being held on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault and felony harassment, and Henning is accused of helping with the kidnapping.
