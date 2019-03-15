Did you see Benton deputy’s crash? Police seek witnesses of Kennewick wreck

Police want to talk to the people in four vehicles who may have seen a deputy collide with a Lexus SUV at a busy Kennewick intersection Sunday.
The three apparent SUVs and one car were at the intersection of Canal Drive and Columbia Center Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. While they were all caught on camera at the intersection, they left before police could talk to them.
Police are trying to put together a complete investigation about the crash, Traffic Sgt. Matt Newton said.
Deputy Mike McDermott had his lights and sirens on as he headed to Benton City to help fellow deputies, police said.
The deputy, along with the two people in the Lexus, were treated at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 509-582-1323.
