Benton County sheriff’s patrol car wrecks at busy Kennewick intersection

Kennewick police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash that involved a Benton County sheriff’s vehicle that left three people hurt, including a Benton County deputy.
Deputy Micheal McDermott was driving north on Columbia Center Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. when he collided with a Lexus SUV at the intersection with Canal Drive, Kennewick police said. The patrol car’s lights and sirens were on as he headed to help other deputies in Benton City.
Investigators from Kennewick’s traffic division are working to determine what caused the crash.
McDermott and the two people in the Lexus were treated at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick for minor injuries.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments