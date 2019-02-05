The Latest: Tri-City snowstorm leaves a 7-year-old dead, roads closed and 200 crashes

The snowstorm that swept through the Tri-Cities on Monday caused more than 200 crashes and left a 7-year-old girl dead and many hurt.
Tri-City schools are starting two hours late, while many others in Benton City, North Franklin County, the Lower Yakima Valley and in Oregon are closed for the day. Click here for the full list.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the Hanford site are also starting late today.
Crews are still clearing roads after about four inches of wind-driven snow fell sent cars and trucks sliding off highways in all directions. The Washington State Patrol alone reported getting called to 163 wrecks and spin-outs.
Benton County Emergency Services reported receiving more than 200 calls for accidents in Benton and Franklin county, nearly 10 times the normal number.
One rollover claimed the life of a 7-year-old Moses Lake girl and sent the 31-year-old driver to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Investigators say Crystal A. Sullivan, 31, of Moses Lake, was driving too fast for the conditions as she headed north on Highway 395 at 4:45 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
Her Toyota Tundra pickup slid off the road and crashed. Four other children, ages 10, 9 and 7, were wearing their seat belts and were not hurt. The 7-year-old girl who died was not buckled in, said the WSP.
Sullivan was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.
The snow also caused two semi truck cabs hauling four other semis to crash on Highway 261 in rural Franklin County, just west of Lyons Ferry State Park, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The two semis slid down a hill. No trailers were apparently being hauled.
“We asked the drivers why they were on (Highway) 261 in the middle of the night during a winter storm. They said they were from Florida and they were lost,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are assuming that Florida truck drivers don’t have a lot of experience climbing hills in the snow.”
Benton County Emergency Services is advising people be careful on the roads this morning.
Check back for updates.
