Winter storm warning for Tri-Cities. Wind chill plunges

Dust off your snow shovels.
The National Weather Service is forecasting significant snowfall Monday night for the Tri-Cities.
It predicts a 60 percent chance of snow during the day Monday afternoon or evening, with possible accumulations up to 2 inches.
The chance of snow overnight increases to 100 percent, with three to five inches possible, the weather service said at 9 a.m. Monday morning. It had dropped its prediction from as much as seven inches earlier in the morning.
Tuesday should see the last of the storm, with a 40 percent chance of snow in the forecast..
The weather service issued a storm warning from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers should plan on slippery roads and travelers should make sure they are prepared with an emergency with warm clothes, a flashlight, food and water in their car.
Gusty winds Monday into the night may cause blowing snow.
The weather forecast predicts a sustained north wind of 14 to 18 mph Monday with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wind speeds should die down overnight.
The wind had dropped the windchill to just 12 degrees at the Tri-Cities Airport at 9 a.m. Monday. The temperature was 26 degrees.
The week could see the lowest temperature of what’s been fairly mild winter so far. The low Tuesday night may be 18, falling to 16 Wednesday night.
Highs should be in the upper 20s to low 30s through Saturday. The early forecast calls for a high of 26 on Sunday in the Tri-Cities.
A slight chance of snow is in the early forecast for Friday in the Tri-Cities.
To the west of the Tri-Cities, snow had already fallen by Monday morning.
The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had five inches of snow early Monday morning, but planes were still flying, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.
