Pasco man guilty of 2 Valentine’s Day murders

By Kristin M. Kraemer

January 31, 2019 11:43 AM

Pasco, WA

A jury took just over four hours to convict a Pasco man of killing an elderly woman and a homeless friend in a Valentine’s Day crime spree.

Hector Orozco Jr., 43, was convicted of six of seven charges in Franklin County Superior Court.

Those charges include first-degree murder for Bonnie D. Ross, 82, and second-degree murder for Demetrius A. Graves, 39.

He was acquitted of the attempted first-degree murder of Shegow Gagow, who testified about the early morning Feb. 14 attack on Graves near downtown Pasco.

Gagow said he was hit on the head by Orozco. Then, as Gagow tried to get away, he tripped and Orozco fell on top of him.

However, defense attorneys questioned if he really was badly beaten since police had no reports of Gagow’s injuries.

IMG_8906.JPG
Hector Orozco Jr., 43, has been convicted by a Franklin County Superior Court jury of six charges, including two murders from Valentine’s Day 2018.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Orozco did not take the stand in his trial, which started Jan. 14.

The jury, made up of four men and eight women, got the case at lunchtime Wednesday. The group resumed deliberations Thursday, reaching the verdicts just after 10 a.m.

The other guilty verdicts were for unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault, both for Anthony Nugent, another fourth-degree assault for Mary Gibson, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

