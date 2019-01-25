Crime

Franklin County inmate in serious condition after trying to kill himself

By Cameron Probert

January 25, 2019 10:26 AM

Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Pasco, WA

An accused robber is in serious condition after he tried hanging himself in his Franklin County jail cell.

Franklin County corrections deputies found Joel Vasquez, 37, attempting to kill himself around 11 p.m. Thursday. They quickly started working to save his life, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond said in a release.

Joel Vasquez

He was rushed to a local hospital where he is in serious condition, Raymond said.

Vasquez has been in the jail since October when he was arrested for robbing Sandoval’s Market in Basin City. He allegedly demanded cash from the clerk before driving away. His trial was scheduled for Feb. 20.

Cameron Probert

