Pasco man suspected in market holdup

Franklin County sheriff’s officials claim a Pasco man is suspected of robbing a market at gunpoint Sunday night.
A man in his 30s with a small-caliber handgun entered Sandoval’s Market in Basin City about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The robber demanded cash from the clerk, then may have driven off in a white Ford Ranger pickup with Washington plate C49176E, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say they are looking for Joel Vasquez, 37. He also uses the names “Loks” and “X.”
He is 5-foot-9 and has black hair and brown eyes.
He also is wanted on outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but should call 911, said the sheriff’s office.
