Kennewick crash suspect still hospitalized

Pasco police are still looking for a suspect who shot man twice on Friday night.
Turns out it wasn’t the man they chased in Kennewick on Saturday, ending in a wild crash at a busy intersection in Kennewick.
Officers now believe Valentin D. Gomez, 30, fled from police because he had several outstanding warrants, said a Facebook post Monday by Pasco police.
Gomez remained hospitalized Monday in good condition at Trios Southridge Hospital, according to hospital officials.
He reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase from Pasco across the blue bridge before he slammed into a SUV driven by a Kennewick woman. The collision closed lanes on Highway 395 at Yelm Street a little after 4 p.m.
The chase began when Pasco police said they spotted a man Saturday who was reportedly seen walking out of an apartment where a man was shot about 10 p.m. Friday night.
Gomez is wanted on several warrants and reportedly sped off toward Kennewick.
Police stopped pursuing him to protect the public, but Gomez continued and his Volkswagen Jetta hit a Honda HR-V that was trying to cross Highway 395 at Yelm Street, said the Washington State Patrol.
The other driver, Maria T. Lujano, 48, was also treated at Trios and later released.
Gomez’s passenger, Jasmine T. Uribe, 24, also was not seriously hurt.
Pasco police posted on Facebook on Monday morning that they’re looking for
