Highway 395 reopens after high-speed chase linked to Pasco shooting ends in crash

A chase that ended in a wild crash at Highway 395 and Yelm Street on Saturday is connected with a Friday night shooting in a Pasco apartment.
Pasco police had been searching for a man seen walking out of an apartment where a man was reported shot about 10 p.m.
They believed they spotted him driving through Pasco at 4 p.m. Saturday and signaled for him to stop, Pasco police Officer Ben Boykin said.
The suspect, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest, sped away, heading south on the highway and across the blue bridge.
While officers stopped chasing him before he reached the intersection with Yelm Street, the driver kept speeding and slammed into another car.
Three people, including the suspect, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection was closed while the Washington State Patrol investigated.
