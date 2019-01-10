Grandfather remains critical after fiery Richland crash. Family asking for public’s help

A grandfather is fighting for his life in Kadlec Regional Medical Center two days after firefighters found him in a burning car.
Family members organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay Robert Scott’s medical bills. The 60-year-old Benton County man suffered a medical problem that sent him crashing into a Jadwin Avenue law office just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A fire started in the engine compartment, and smoke initially hid the SUV from the road. After dousing the blaze, firefighters found Scott inside. He was rushed to the hospital, where he’s been in critical condition since arriving.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
His family, including three adult children and five grandchildren, are praying for his recovery, his daughter Lindsay Kay King said.
“We still aren’t sure what type of medical emergency caused his crash,” she said. “Please keep the prayers coming.”
Robert Scott is an avid outdoorsman, who loves fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, she said. He worked at Hanford for more than 16 years and is a retired member of the Ironworkers Local 14.
People can donate to the GoFundMe at bit.ly/ScottFundraiser.
Comments