Driver pulled from a fiery crash into a Richland law office

A Richland driver was pulled from his fiery car late Tuesday when he lost control and careened into a law office near city hall.
Investigators believe the 60-year-old man suffered a medical problem that caused him to crash into the building at 1030 Jadwin Avenue just before 9 p.m.
The collision sparked a fire in the man’s SUV but did not spread far into the building, Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington told the Herald on Wednesday.
People spotted smoke coming from the storefront and called for help. Fire crews from the main Richland fire station a block away arrived to find the crashed SUV and the driver still behind the wheel.
The driver’s name has not been released but he remains at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in critical condition, said officials.
Fire investigators were back at the building Wednesday checking the damage, but it appears no major structural damage was caused.
The building next to Jimmy John’s and Taco Time and is divided into multiple offices, including a law office and a nail salon.
