Mailbox thieves are on the prowl in Tri-City area. Here is how to protect your mail

With the number of mailbox thefts increasing in the Tri-City area, law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees someone suspicious removing mail from boxes to report it immediately, including a description of the person and any vehicle information, including a license plate number.
Too often reports are being called in hours or even days later, according to deputies.
Most thefts are from clusters of roadside mailboxes, with mail being taken at all times of the day and night.
Deputies recommend that residents pick up their mail as soon as possible after it is delivered and not leave outgoing mail in their mailboxes overnight. If possible, hand it to the mail carrier.
A metal mailbox with a lock can help prevent theft, said deputies. But the most secure option is getting a box at a nearby post office.
