Stolen mail was flying out of the car as officers chased the mailbox thieves

Mail thieves led officers on a high-speed chase along rural roads early Thursday, tossing stolen mail out the car window along the way.
A Benton County deputy spotted the suspicious black car about 3 a.m. south of Benton City, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
When the deputy tried to get the car to stop near McBee Road and Webber Canyon Road, the driver sped off.
As the car headed into the Horse Heavens Hills, a handful of mail from five to 10 homes was flung from the car, said the sheriff’s office.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The deputy lost sight of the car in the fog, but a Prosser police officer caught sight of it a short time later. After a high-speed chase, the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons when they reached Highway 221.
The newer black passenger car, possibly a Toyota Camry, with an Idaho license plate starting with K00 was last seen on the highway heading toward Sellards Road.
Deputies are going through the mail to find out where it came from but they believe the car was prowling through the neighborhoods in the area of Webber Canyon, Badger and Badger Canyon roads.
If you see the car, the sheriff’s office is asking you to call 911. If you have any information about the car, call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Comments