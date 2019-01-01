Crime

Police find dozens of stolen Tri-Cities packages and a West Point sword

By Annette Cary

January 01, 2019 04:51 PM

Richland police found this West Point cadet sword in a search of a car believed to be associated with package thefts. Courtesy Richland police
Richland, WA

If you had a package go missing from your doorstep this holiday season, it may be sitting in the Richland police station.

Richland police armed with a search warrant on New Year’s Day found dozens of items in a vehicle they believe to be associated with a “porch pirate.”

The most unusual item was a West Point cadet sword.

Many of the items may have been ordered as Christmas gifts, including boots, clothing and toys.

They range from a Harry Potter door mat to a Captain America bobblehead and from a Pendleton shirt to a t-shirt making fun of “dad jokes.”

No information about suspects in the thefts was available on New Year’s Day.

To claim a missing item, call 509-628-0333.

