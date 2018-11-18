They put a bounty on porch pirates. Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers warns holiday shoppers

During the holidays, package theft gets worse as “porch pirates” target U.S. Post Office, UPS and FedEx deliveries left on doorsteps. From Nov. 1-Dec. 31, Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering a special reward on the apprehension of any “porch pirate,” a person who steals packages. You can call (800) 222-8477 to reports any tips. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald