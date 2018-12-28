His semi smashed into a car, then drove off. Troopers claim he was drunk

A trucker who smashed into a car after running a red light was caught by troopers pouring a liquid believed to be alcohol out of his cab, court documents show.
Valery V. Melnikov, 57, denied he’d been drinking before the Dec. 21 hit-and-run crash in Kennewick.
However, a Washington State Patrol trooper who followed the truck and stopped it said Melnikov was unsteady on his feet and had watery and bloodshot eyes, a flushed face and slurred speech, according to documents.
The Everett man pleaded innocent Friday in Benton County Superior Court to vehicular assault and hit-and-run from an injury accident.
Trial is scheduled Feb. 11 on the two felonies.
Melnikov was released from jail this week after posting $5,000 bond.
On Friday, his bail was increased to $10,000. He was given until 4 p.m. Monday to file the new bond or turn himself in at the jail.
The Washington State Patrol reported that Melnikov was driving north on Highway 395 in a Volvo semi tractor when he ran a red light at Hildebrand Boulevard near Southridge High School and Trios Southridge Hospital.
The truck, which was pulling a trailer, plowed into a westbound Dodge Neon at 5:49 p.m.
The Neon’s driver, David M. Westhart, suffered neck and back pain and trouble breathing because of the injuries to his ribs and possible broken bones, court documents said.
The 49-year-old Kennewick man was taken to Trios.
The first trooper on the scene reported seeing the semi drive away.
After stopping the truck, the trooper watched as Melnikov “immediately began pouring a brown liquid out of the driver’s window,” documents said.
Melnikov was taken to the hospital to have a blood sample taken. The result of the blood alcohol test is not yet known.
He allegedly told a trooper that he ran from the scene because he did not know what to do.
