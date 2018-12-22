Semi driver after Kennewick crash sends 1 to the hospital

A semi driver was allegedly drunk when he ran a red light and hit a car Friday night.
The Washington State Patrol said Valery V. Melnikov, 57, of Everett, was drunk when he driving north on Highway 395 in a Volvo semi tractor pulling a trailer. He didn’t stop at the the traffic light at Hildebrand Boulevard at 5:49 p.m. and hit a Dodge Neon heading west,
The Neon’s driver, David M. Westhart, 49, of Kennewick, is in good condition at Trios Southridge Hospital.
Melinkov was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run.
