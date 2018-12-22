Sex offender fugitive caught at Richland residence after trying to run over officers

Police caught up with a fugitive at a Richland residence less than a day after he tried to run over officers outside of a Pasco home.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce caught up with Anthony M. Paladin, 31, at a home on the 2000 block of George Washington Way Friday evening.
“Paladin realizing he had no opportunity to get away, gave up and way taken into custody without further incident,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement Friday. “Paladin was taken from the scene to Pasco where he will face additional charges.”
The taskforce is made up of federal, state and local law enforcement from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. They track down fugitives running from state and federal charges. Members of the taskforce from Richland, Yakima and Seattle were joined by Richland, Pasco and Kennewick police, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Police started hunting Paladin Friday after they surrounded a home on the 5400 block of Topeka Drive. As they were closing in to arrest him, Paladin jumped into a car and hit law enforcement vehicles before turning toward officers.
One of the officers fired at the car. It’s unclear whether Paladin was hit.
