Pasco officer shoots at driver trying to ram police

A Pasco police officer shot at a man during an early Friday traffic stop when the driver rammed into a patrol car and then tried running over officers, according to initial reports.
Pasco police have released few details about the officer-involved shooting.
The suspect is believed to be still on the run and it’s unclear if he was wounded.
The incident reportedly started about 12:30 a.m. Friday near Road 84 and Argent Road.
Initial reports from citizens were the suspect managed to escape and ended up being chased into Richland, where the suspect’s car was found abandoned on Cottonwood Drive.
Police have yet to confirm what happened or if they’ve made an arrest or if any officers were injured.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
