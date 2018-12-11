Kennewick roommates charged in fatal Pasco shooting

Two Kennewick roommates were charged Tuesday with a Dec. 6 shooting in Pasco that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Anthony D. Hamilton, 29, and Jerry D. Porter Sr., 30, are scheduled appear Dec. 18 in Franklin County Superior Court for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Hamilton also has a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a gun. His criminal history includes a conviction for first-degree identity theft.
Pasco police and prosecutors allege that Hamilton shot Javier J. Flores “point blank in the throat.” The 29-year-old died inside the West Yakima Street home.
Hamilton then fired three times at Briselda Carrazco, 30, as he was leaving the home, court documents said. She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The killing allegedly was over $1,000 that Flores and a man named “Victor” jointly owed Porter.
Hamilton is locked up on $750,000 bail, while Porter is being held on $500,000.
Flores’ sister has organized a GoFundMe campaign with a $15,000 goal to help cover funeral expenses.
