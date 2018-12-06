2 in custody after Pasco shooting that kills 1, wounds another

Two suspects were in custody by 7 p.m. Thursday after a fatal shooting in Pasco.
One of the men arrested is believed to be the shooter and the other an accomplice, said Pasco police.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home in the 3400 block of Yakima Street just before 3:45 p.m. and found two people wounded in the basement, according police reports.
The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where one person died, said Sgt. Scott Warren said.
Members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team were called out to home near Nixon Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday evening to search for at least one suspect.
Two people were arrested without incident, Warren said.
Neighbors said the home where the shooting happened hours earlier was a rental house close to the Highway 395 exit at Sylvester Street in a middle-class neighborhood.
Cameron Probert
