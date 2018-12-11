Crime

Coroner confirms how Pasco woman died in West Richland

By Sara Schilling

December 11, 2018 06:24 PM

West Richland, WA

An autopsy has confirmed that Alisa J. Brewer died from strangulation, the Benton County coroner confirmed Tuesday.

The 53-year-old woman also had injuries to her head, neck and skull, said Coroner John Hansens.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

The autopsy was performed Tuesday, two days after Brewer was found dead in a West Richland apartment with a belt tightened around her neck. She had a black eye and her face was swollen, bruised and covered in blood, police said in court documents.

William C. Lee, 24, who lives in the Fairway Manor apartment, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree assault, with domestic violence allegations.

He called 911 early Sunday and said he’d killed a woman and was going to kill himself, said police.

He eventually surrendered after negotiations with law enforcement.

Lee is being held on $500,000 bail. Prosecutors have until Dec. 12 to file charges.

