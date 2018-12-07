Suspects named in fatal Pasco shooting

Two men are in Franklin County jail after a Thursday night shooting left one man dead.
Tri-City Regional SWAT team members found Anthony Hamilton, 29, and Jerry Dean Porter Sr., 30,. at a home near 20th Avenue and Nixon Street in Pasco shortly before 7 p.m.
The two men are currently in the jail on a 72-hour hold for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.
Pasco police responded to the house on the 3200 block of Yakima Street shortly before 3:45 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. They found two people wounded in the basement and rushed them to a local hospital.
One man died and the condition of the other person has not been released.
Neighbors said the home where the shooting happened was a rental house close to the Highway 395 exit at Sylvester Street.
Shortly after the shooting police began hunting for Porter and Hamilton and an SUV.
The two men are known to spend time together, including both being charged in a March robbery where Hamilton allegedly drew a 9mm pistol on a woman in a Pasco apartment building.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Porter, but Hamilton is still charged in the case.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert
Comments