Richland teen felon who ran from police is back in jail

A Richland felon was pulled over and arrested this week after reportedly dodging police for two weeks.
Richland police caught Blake Wallace, 18, on Wednesday near the intersection of Lorayne J Boulevard and Leslie Road in Richland, said Sgt. Drew Florence.
Officers started hunting for the teen after he missed a court hearing Nov. 15 in Columbia County in connection with a shooting in 2017.
Wallace is charged with first-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of unlawful imprisonment.
When he didn’t show for court, Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers issued an alert for information on his location.
The teen’s criminal history includes robbery, arson, theft and destroying property in Benton County, starting when he was 14, court records show.
Police came close to catching Wallace on Nov. 21 after they saw him in a car in a parking lot near Richland’s Wye Park. When they ordered him out of the car, he sped away.
Police called off the chase near Columbia Center Boulevard after Wallace ran a stop sign, drove onto a sidewalk and drove through a red light.
Wednesday he was taken to the Benton County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police along with the Columbia County warrant.
Last year, he and some other men went inside a Dayton trailer looking for someone and a man was shot in the leg by Juan Castaneda of Pasco, said court documents.
Castaneda is already serving 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of unlawful imprisonment and once count each of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.
